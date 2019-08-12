Aug. 12, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 12, 1994, in The Star: James L. A. Parker, a Talladega County native who grew up in Gadsden but has spent most of professional career in Syracuse, N.Y., was hired last night to be Anniston High School’s next principal. He succeeds Ron Miller, who resigned earlier this summer. Parker earned bachelor’s degrees in math and science from Alabama State University in 1961, taught in Selma for a little while, then moved to Syracuse in 1967. Also this date: Mike Clayborne, president of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, is resigning his post as president of the organization effective Sept. 12 to take a job with a nonprofit in Tupelo, Miss. Clayborne, 41, has been the chamber’s highest-ranking staff member since January 1989. The search for a successor will be nationwide, according to chamber manager Larry Sylvester. Additionally: The Anniston-based chapter of Habitat for Humanity dedicated its first house in a ceremony yesterday evening. The home at 1429 Brown Ave. will be enjoyed by Mark and Sabrina Denson and their two young children. By the rules of the organization, it is not a “free house.” The family for whom it is built contributes labor and there’s a mortgage to be repaid — albeit one that charges no interest and no profit markup.