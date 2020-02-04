Look Back … to groundbreaking for the Berman Museum, 1995

Feb. 4, 1945, in The Star: The building and contents of Adams-McCargo Motor Company on East Tenth Street in Anniston were damaged or destroyed by a fire which was discovered last night shortly before 8 p.m. The A-M building fronts 90 feet on Tenth Street and extends northward 300 feet. On the north it joins the King Motor Company and on the west it joins the Anniston Motor Company. Those two businesses were not reported to be damaged; a literal firewall inside the A-M building kept the fire confined. Despite the heavy tongues of flame which leapt into the air, the battle against them was aided by the fact that Fire Station No. 3 was right across the street, on Wilmer Avenue. Adams-McCargo, which sells Chevrolets, has been an Anniston business nearly 20 years. A few company cars were severely damaged, but obviously no new cars existed in stock to be harmed. Also this date: In Anniston High School class notes, it’s reported that Buddy Rutledge was recently designated Pupil of the Week. Buddy is a sub-freshman [an 8th-grader] who is already off to a good start. He’s a member of the band and an outstanding member of his class.
Feb. 4, 1995, in The Star: Dozens of community leaders gathered at a cleared patch of land near the Museum of Natural History yesterday for a formal groundbreaking for the Farley L. and Germaine K. Berman Museum. The 22,500-square-foot structure will sit on about 3.5 acres of land and will cost about $1.5 million to build, an expense being borne by the city of Anniston. But considering the sheer variety and rarity of the arms, armaments, artworks and antiquities to be contained within, it’s figured the expense will be worth it for the visitors it will attract. Also this date: The James administration has taken back a $76,000 grant that was intended to help start an environmental training center at Jacksonville State University. The money, which originated with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, had been approved during the last days of the Folsom administration.