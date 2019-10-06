Oct. 6, 1944, in The Star: Finishing touches are being put on the new one-story brick building being erected at 125-7 West Tenth Street which will soon be occupied by G. H. Brummel Co., repairers of auto bodies and fenders. The lot occupied by the new building was formerly the site of the old Parker House Hotel, which was recently demolished. Ogletree Construction Co. built the Brummel business house.
Also this date: Anniston and Oxford both feature unbeaten teams so far in this young high school football season, and tonight fans will see how they square off against each other. The Bulldogs, blossoming out in their fancy new uniforms, will be playing their third game of the season, while Oxford has already played three — against Lineville, Sylacauga and Alexandria.
Oct. 6, 1994, in The Star: Southwire officials yesterday pulled the veil off an artist’s rendering of a plant they’re building outside Heflin during a groundbreaking ceremony on the plant site about three miles east of town along U.S. 78. Gov. Jim Folsom and Southwire Chairman and CEO Roy Richards Jr. were both part of the ceremony; Richards pointed out the new plant, which will more than double Southwire’s ability to produce medium-voltage cable, will stretch the length of four football fields. “Southwire is east Alabama’s Mercedes and don’t you forget it,” said Sen. Gerald Dial, D-Lineville.
Also this date: Anniston’s TV station, WJSU Channel 40, will mark 25 years on the air later this month. It flipped the switch to the public on Oct. 26, 1969, as WHMA-TV. Its first broadcast — in color, no less — was an NFL game between the New York Jets and the Boston Patriots. Harry Mabry, who had begun his broadcasting career at WHMA radio in 1949, was hired as station manager. Meanwhile, the current station manager, Phil Cox, says the 25th anniversary celebration will last all year. Osborn Communications is the CBS affiliate’s current owner.