Sept. 24, 1944, in The Star: A heartfelt letter to the editor from the employees of Cook Furniture Company thanks the Anniston Fire Department, as well as nearby departments, and the Anniston Police Department, for all their work that enabled firefighters on Sept. 15 to prevent the spread of flames from the Alabama Hotel to the immediate neighborhood — “especially to the building occupied by us, which is adjacent to the hotel building.” Also this date: Anniston’s 1944 football team opened its first season under its new coach with a 28 to 6 win over a hard-fighting Alexandria squad Friday night at Memorial Stadium. The victory came at some cost, however, as center Roy Ford Jr. suffered a fractured arm during the game. Meanwhile, Charles Rice fractured his leg when he jumped from an automobile yesterday, so he won’t be seeing any more playing time, either.
Sept. 24, 1994, in The Star: Former child TV star Jerry Mathers of Leave it to Beaver is being promoted as a feature attraction of this year’s OxfordFest, taking place downtown on Saturday, Oct. 1. Also this date: Heavy rain yesterday and the night before forced Golden Springs Elementary School students to be let out of school around 1 p.m. Friday when it became impossible to mop up a large quantity of water that flooded the school through a leaky roof. A few local Friday night football games had to be postponed, too.