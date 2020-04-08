Look Back ... to good progress on city meeting center, 1995

April 8, 1945, in The Star: A total of 19 cases of poliomyelitis have been diagnosed at Fort McClellan — with no new cases in the past 36 hours — but a few of them are so mild there is some doubt that they are in fact polio. Three early cases resulted in fatalities, but the rest have not been as severe. A limited quarantine is still in effect at the Army post, limiting the comings and goings of children up to age 14. Research studies attempting to find the possible source of the infection and the method of its spread are in progress. Rigid controls are being continued on sanitary practices and food handling.
April 8, 1995, in The Star: Two months away from its expected completion as a supermarket transformed into a public space, the building in the 1600 block of Noble Street looks more like a city meeting center than a retail store. City officials hope to throw open the doors in June; some events are already booked, including a 50th anniversary celebration of the Knox Concert Series. The meeting center will also make the city auditorium, now rented out to local groups, available for renovation into U.S. Bankruptcy Court offices. Officials are awaiting word on whether that relocation will occur for those offices. Mayor David Dethrage estimates probably three to five years will pass before the center reaches its capacity for convention-type events — 24-30 per year.
Also this date: Ronald A. Newton, a 37-year-old businessman long familiar with the Birmingham and Anniston automotive markets, has brought in two other investors to buy the Pontiac-Cadillac-GMC dealership in Anniston from its previous owner, Ralph Collins. Newton, who grew up in Anniston, said a grand opening under the new ownership is planned for May; his brother, Barry Newton, will be the new-car sales manager.