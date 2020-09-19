Look Back ... to good attendance at airshow, 1995

Sept. 19, 1945, in The Star: The first fall meeting of the Woodstock PTA was held yesterday at the school, with Mrs. W. D. DeBardelaben, president for the 1945-46 term, leading the group. It was revealed in the meeting that Mr. and Mrs. Robert Purser had contributed a flag pole to the school, that Anniston Cordage Company gave a sash cord, the Exchange Club contributed a swing and the City Commission has plans to pave a driveway at the back of the school.
Also this date: The “baby boom” was not the invention of a statistician’s imagination — it was predicted in the popular press. “Nation Expects Bumper Crop Of Babies Again This Year” was the headline at the bottom of Page 1 of The Star today.
Sept. 19, 1995, in The Star: Jacksonville State University is testing the waters for a program that will help students capture some of the history of the Coosa River. The university’s Environmental Policy and Information Center has begun a program that takes schoolchildren down the Coosa in a paddlewheel vessel and professors give students an overview of the river’s history. A class of fifth-graders from an elementary school in Rainbow City has already made the journey, and it was reported to be the most fun they’d ever had on a field trip.
Also this date: According to a final report on the event, the Alabama International Airshow held recently at Anniston Municipal Airport attracted just over 56,000 people, about 5,000 admitted with free passes. Gross revenue at this point is $111,000. The weather was beautiful, but some were disappointed that the biggest planes were not able to appear, those having been pulled away for actual military duty.