Look Back ... to Girl Scouts marking an anniversary, 1945

March 12, 1945, in The Star: The 33rd anniversary of the Girl Scout organization will be observed this week by the 453 girls registered to Anniston troops. The membership encompasses 27 troops. During the previous calendar year, new troops were organized at Jacksonville, Ohatchee, Bynum (two), and Anniston (six). There were also eight troops organized for black girls: two at 17th Street Baptist Church, three at Calhoun County Training School, one in west Anniston and one each at Brutonville and Hawkins schools. Also this date: Some businesses in the downtown district are using lamps that burn gasoline or kerosene to provide illumination. Such lamps are being used in places where electric lights are not permitted due to “brown-out” regulations. Today, however, Chief E. E. White of the Anniston Fire Department said those lights will not be permitted due to the fire hazard they present. Additionally: Eastern Air Lines might make Anniston a stop on a southern route, according to an application being prepared for the Civil Aeronautical Board in Washington, D.C.
March 12, 1995, in The Star: After 15 years of working with survivors of breast cancer, Flo Dill of Anniston is retiring as Alabama division coordinator for the American Cancer Society’s Reach to Recovery program. “At this age I felt it was time for younger women to take over the responsibility,” said Mrs. Dill, 80. Also this date: Scheduled to begin tomorrow is the trial of one of the four men accused of burning an Anniston man to death on a Munford softball field in 1993. The stated motive was that the 32-year-old victim owed his killers, all in their 20s, money for drugs.