Look Back ... to Germans on our side, 1945

March 8, 1945, in The Star: Thirty-nine infantry trainees from Fort McClellan and four soldiers from Camp Siebert became citizens of the United States in a naturalization ceremony presided over by a district judge from Birmingham. Eleven different nationalities were represented among Fort McClellan’s new citizens – 17 of the 39 were Germans. Also this date: Mrs. Bibb Graves, state chairman of a recruiting committee, urges all women between 20 and 49 who can be spared from their homes to enlist in the hospital unit of the Women’s Army Corps. “We want our wounded servicemen to get the best of care but as there are over a thousand being sent home every day, there are not enough nurses available,” Mrs. Graves said.
March 8, 1995, in The Star: Heavy rain overnight left some low-lying areas of Calhoun County under water this morning, but severe damage passed us by. Locally, more than two inches of rain fell last night on already saturated ground, causing flooding in Oxford and the area around Choccolocco Creek. The old Iron Bridge section of Boiling Springs Road was closed this morning because of the water. “Choccolocco is not out of its banks,” reported Oxford Mayor Leon Smith, who toured low-lying areas this morning. “It is doing a lot better than it usually does.”