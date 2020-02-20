Look Back ... to Gen. Uhl's inspection of Fort McClellan, 1945

Feb. 20, 1945, in The Star: Maj. Gen. Frederick E. Uhl, commanding general of the Fourth Service Command, today completed a visit at Fort McClellan and announced he was pleased to find the work of supply and service units progressing well. His tour appears to have been comprehensive. “It is our purpose to know your particular problems at first hand,” Gen. Uhl said. “In that way we in the Atlanta headquarters can act more intelligently upon requests made to us.”
Also this date: Two more traffic lights have been authorized to be installed at dangerous, busy intersections in Anniston: at 15th Street and Gurnee Avenue, and at 4th Street and Glen Addie Avenue.
Additionally: Over in Birmingham, Eugene (Bull) Connor, the city’s public safety commissioner for the past eight years, today announced his candidacy for a third term as commissioner. The election will be May 1.
Feb. 20, 1995, in The Star: Brian Brockmon, Corey Murray and Corey Cronan have led the White Plains attack on the basketball court all season, but they and fellow Wildcats should not expect Geraldine — their opponent tomorrow at Pete Mathews Coliseum for the Northeast Regional basketball tournament — to regard them lightly.