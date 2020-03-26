Look Back ... to Gen. Barton to Fort McClellan, 1945

March 26, 1945, in The Star: The famous infantry leader Maj. Gen. Raymond O. Barton has come back to assume command of the Infantry Replacement Training Center at Fort McClellan after spearheading the Siegfried Line breakthrough. General Patton credited Gen. Barton with halting the German offensive in the Battle of the Bulge. Upon his arrival at Fort McClellan, Gen. Barton was accompanied by two aides, his driver and his orderly.
March 26, 1995, in The Star: In what partners describe as an amicable parting, four members have split from one of Anniston’s largest law firms and formed their own partnership. State Rep. Mike Rogers, Paula Cobia, Tom Young and Steve Woolstein have left Bolt Isom Jackson & Bailey and formed the firm f Rogers Cobia Young and Woolstein. Their departure leaves Bolt Isom with five lawyers. Another member, Robin Andrews, recently left to join Rice & Rice, a law firm in Oxford. The new firm, which began doing business March 10, will soon relocate to the 10th and 11th floors of the Williamson Commerce Center. A. W. Bolt, managing partner of the senior firm, described the separation as a “generational thing,” noting that all of Bolt Isom’s remaining attorneys are in their 50s, while members of the new firm are in their 30s. “It was just time for us to do it if we wanted to start our own business,” said Rogers, 36. All the attorneys involved are still friends, he said.