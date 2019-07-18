July 18, 1944, in The Star: After 26 months of fighting against the Japanese in the Pacific theater with the First Marine Division, two hometown buddies, both Anniston High School graduates, will have 30 days of furlough with their families. Expected to be joyfully welcomed today or tomorrow are Robert Morris, 2321 Noble St., and Winfred Timmons, 215 E. 16th Street. Both worked at the Kress department store for a short time before volunteering for the Marines.
July 18, 1994, in The Star: Back in October, Calhoun County began charging for dumping inert material at its landfill, typically at a cost between $5 and $10 for a loaded pickup. However, over the next few weeks, a series of free “family cleanup days” will enable folks to get rid of their junk furniture and appliances, scrap metal, carpet and yard trimmings. No household garbage will be accepted. Also this date: The 25th year of racing at Talladega will be celebrated this weekend with the DieHard 500 on Sunday. General admission price is $30, reserved seating is $35.