Oct. 10, 1944, in The Star: The fundraising goal for Anniston’s Community Chest, the annual effort that keeps worthy civilian causes open and operating year-round, intends to raise $36,288.50 this fall. It has been questioned why in this day of terrific manpower shortages, such relief funds can be necessary — surely, one might think, everyone who wants a job can get one. In response, Mrs. Margaret Klein of the Department of Public Welfare points out that many handicapped, unemployable persons are not eligible for assistance under the Federal Social Security law, while others are ill or feeble-minded with no one to care for them. Some are just naturally too old or broken in health to qualify for any job.
Also this date: Commander C. C. Horton of the Alabama Department of the American legion will present the charter to the newly organized American Legion Post of Oxford tonight at a barbecue at the Boozer Farm just south of Oxford. Charlie Blake, post commander, will accept the charter.
Oct. 10, 1994, in The Star: Anniston businessmen and pals Pete Morgan and Charlie Ping have a fearless and self-confident streak to them, so in a way it wasn’t surprising last month to find them near Moscow at the Zukovsky Training Center taking a crash course in how to pilot a MiG-21. While at the center the two men first gained experience on an L-39, a light and quick aircraft used to prepare pilots for faster rides. The MiG they chose was the “21” model, although they would have preferred the more upscale “29,” which would have cost each man even more to fly. That gets to the heart of why Morgan, 50, and Ping, 58, were able to do this at all. Since the breakup of the Soviet Union, the Russian economy has struggled mightily, and any infusion of cash — such as from Americans signing up for a fantasy camp for amateur pilots — is welcomed. Morgan and Ping during their MiG-21 flights easily broke the sound barrier and managed to do three rolls at 1,100 mph along the way.