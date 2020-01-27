Look Back ... to funding delay on Cleburne stadium, 1995

Jan. 27, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Jan. 27, 1995, in The Star: Republican Gov. Fob James has canceled $180,000 in grants authorized by the Folsom administration in its final days, claiming the hastily approved handouts amount to a raid on the state treasury. One of those grants, $10,000, would have allowed Cleburne County school officials to begin grading for construction of a new football stadium. “We didn’t consider it a waste. It was something that we had been working on for a long time,” said Cleburne County school Superintendent Robert Morton. Also this date: The Calhoun County Commission formally agreed yesterday to what it had already said it would — give $50,000, over a three-year period, to the incentives package to aid Defense Research Inc.’s consolidation in Anniston. Similar sums are being pledged by an assortment of governmental or business promotion agencies, which will allow DRI to expand its current building in Greenbrier Industrial Park. DRI’s consolidation in Anniston will add about 100 jobs making missile and rocket parts.