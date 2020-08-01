Look Back ... to foundation meeting of Anniston YMCA, 1945

Aug. 1, 1945, in The Star: A city YMCA for Anniston and the surrounding area was organized last night when approximately 50 industrial leaders and officials of the Chamber of Commerce met in the auditorium of the Alabama Power Company. A constitution committee was named to draw up that document and by-laws immediately and was authorized to incorporate the organization. The current form of the YMCA, a USO-YMCA club, has been conducted as a servicemen’s organization through the cooperation of Anniston residents since 1940. When it first opened, the people of New York State donated $33,000 and Anniston put up $2,000, which combined was used for remodeling and furnishings.
Aug. 1, 1995, in The Star: Even though it will come two years later than originally planned, Calhoun County now stands to get a fifth circuit judgeship. Under a bill passed yesterday by the Legislature, the Seventh Circuit, which includes Calhoun and Cleburne counties, will be among six circuits receiving additional judges in 1998. Caseload numbers back up the original request for the Seventh Circuit’s new judge. Also this date: The city of Lincoln is mourning the death of Lincoln High School quarterback Kendrick Tuck in a swimming accident yesterday evening at Logan Martin Lake. Tuck, 18, would have been a senior this year. “He’s not your average young man or athlete,” Lincoln football coach Alan Brooks said. “It’s just … it’s just a shame.” The coach said other people regarded Tuck highly: “He meant so much to this town, this team.” Tuck had been quarterback the past three seasons at Lincoln.