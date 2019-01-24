Jan. 24, 1944, in The Star: The first step in turning a civilian into a soldier, and one day’s schedule in the 17-week program of training for infantrymen, were seen first-hand at Fort McClellan today by about 15 representatives from Southern newspapers, radio stations and press and photographic services. The journalists were greeted at the fort around 10 a.m. by Col. John L. Jenkins, commander. From his office the group went to the nearby induction station where they witnessed the mass physical examinations given to selectees, then they viewed some training exercises. The observers will visit other military installations in Alabama as part of the organized tour. Also this date: Serving the Model City through two turbulent decades, the Anniston Women’s Club, with membership numbering 185, this month celebrated the 20th anniversary of its founding. The group was formerly known as the Axis Club, but with the onset of World War II it was determined prudent to drop that particular label.
Jan. 24, 1994, in The Star: A media contingent gathered at Fort McClellan’s Pelham Range yesterday afternoon to watch almost four dozen soldiers parachute down from passing aircraft. The soldiers were part of the 3rd Airborne Battalion, 73rd Armor, 82nd Airborne Division of Fort Bragg, N.C., “dropping in” for some training time at Fort McClellan’s Chemical Decontamination Training Facility. All jumpers hit their target at the Graham Drop Zone.