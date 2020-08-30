Look Back ... to Fort McClellan as a stop in the soldiers' discharge process, 1945

Aug. 30, 1945, in The Star: The next-to-last stop on the long trek back to civilian life is the Fort McClellan Consolidation Center. Soldiers scheduled for discharge from Separation Centers throughout the Midwest and Far West are shipped to Fort McClellan from their various stations in the Fourth Service Command to be consolidated into groups of 40 or more men, and then shipped to their Separation Centers. The soldiers are kept at McClellan for approximately 96 hours. Now that the number of men being discharged is increasing, many are passing through the Consolidation Center within 24 hours. The men are quartered in various buildings throughout the Post and at present are using five mess halls on a full-time meal schedule. A special beer garden at the Post Headquarters PX has been opened for Consolidatees only, and a recreation program is in full swing on a 7-day basis.
Aug. 30, 1995, in The Star: When Defense Research Inc. decided in January to consolidate its plants and corporate headquarters here, community leaders were optimistic about the company’s potential for growth. That growth, and the money local officials spent to foster it, is now evident in the form of additional acreage DRI has bought in Greenbrier Industrial Park, across from its new facility. DRI president Duane Hawkins said the company might add 80 jobs in the next five years. DRI’s previous workspace here was in a building on South Noble Street.