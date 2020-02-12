Look Back ... to Fort leading the way in materials salvage, 1945

Feb. 12, 1945, in The Star: Fort McClellan’s recently intensified salvage program has picked up such momentum in the past two weeks that conservation officers are expecting new records for the reclamation of waste materials even in the short month of February. Three cars of salvaged tin cans were shipped last month and another is ready to go. Three cars of scrap paper were salvaged, too, and another will be loaded next week. “Materials which normally might be completely lost are being put back into circulation and used in other ways,” said Lt. H. S. Fertig, post salvage officer. Also this date: Members of the Business and Professional Women’s Club were hostesses for a Valentine’s-themed dance held two nights ago at the USO Club at 112 East 12th Street. A large number of young men of the service enjoyed music and dancing. Girls of the upper high school grades of Anniston and Oxford, and a few young women beyond that age, also attended, with most everyone in formal attire.
Feb. 12, 1995, in The Star: A facility to incinerate chemical agents at Anniston Army Depot might not be ready until the turn of the century, but local activists say the work of dismantling the weapons should begin sooner. Uncertainties surrounding M55 rockets filled with GB nerve agent has the Chemical Weapons Working Group, an anti-incineration network, calling again for early dismantling and draining of the 78,000 such weapons stored at AAD.