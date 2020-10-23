Look Back ... to foresight in a land purchase, 1945

Oct. 23, 1945, in The Star: Bidding $34,000 in a foreclosure sale at the courthouse this morning, Anniston Mayor J. F. King acquired for the city title to a parcel of land adjacent to the Tyler property — the site of the old Alabama Military Institute. First National Bank of Anniston has owned the property since 1929. King was bidding against another party, but, he said, “It was essential that since the land adjoined the Tyler property, the location of the hospital, the city acquire it.” He did not state what disposition would be made of the land, which is roughly rectangular in shape. An educational institution has occupied the site since 1902, when it was home of the Alabama Presbyterian College for Men. [Several years after King’s purchase, the land became the site for Johnston Junior High School.] Also this date: A photo on the sports page from the Alabama-Tennessee game of a few days previous shows No. 7 Norwood Hodges making a solid first-down run behind a teammate’s block against Majors, of Tennessee. The Tide won the contest 25-7. [Hodges would one day be a highly regarded businessman and mayor of Anniston.]
Oct. 23, 1995, in The Star: Students from Wellborn High School have adopted one of the residents of Wessex House, a care facility in Jacksonville for senior citizens, and a nurse at Wessex House reports it has helped. “We’ve had such a wonderful response. You can really see a difference in Bobby,” said nurse Sharon Osborne, referring to a 62-year-old resident who’s quadriplegic. Cobb Elementary School and Pleasant Valley High School also participate in the resident “adoption” program.