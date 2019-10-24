Oct. 24, 1944, in The Star: Personnel are still settling into new surroundings at Anniston Memorial Hospital as the move-in process continued today. However, some folks couldn’t wait to put the half-million-dollar facility to full use: new mothers. The first infant in the new hospital was a boy born on opening day to Mr. and Mrs. E. H. Holmes of 816 Kirkwood Ave., Anniston. The second was a girl born this morning to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Easterwood of Rocky Hollow Road. (Full names were not available for either child.) Also this date: According to a published Financial Statement of Calhoun County, during the period of Oct. 1, 1943, to Oct. 1, 1944, the county brought in $241,015.88 in receipts and spent $183,183.64 in disbursements. Those amounts apply to the General Fund only. The road fund spent $189,000, or about $10,000 more than it took in, while much smaller amounts were handled by the public welfare fund and the sales tax fund. Additionally: The Army Firepower Caravan, which will present a loud, hot explosive show at Memorial stadium tomorrow evening, will stage a parade down Noble Street in the morning. A police escort will lead the 17-vehicle caravan through town, while a smoke generator in the parade will keep things interesting.
Oct. 24, 1994, in The Star: In his column, sports writer Tim Hathcock reminds fans there were plenty of great performances in Jacksonville State University’s stunning 32-28 win over Northeast Louisiana two nights ago. Fullback J.J. Pruitt ran for a career-best 130 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score with just 29 seconds left. Meanwhile, quarterback Chuck Robinson passed for 155 yards and a touchdown and ran for 50 more yards and two scores. For his part, receiver Tracy Pilot caught a 23-yard pass on fourth-and-14 that kept the game-winning drive alive.