Look Back ... to finding your own room for the Olympics, 1995

June 21, 1945, in The Star: Memorial services for Lt. Gen. Simon Bolivar Buckner, commanding the Tenth Army when he was killed recently on Okinawa, will be held this evening at the American Legion hall. Tributes to the general who commanded Fort McClellan from September 1938 until October 1939 will be delivered by the current commanding officer, Col. George C. Nielsen, and by Col. Harry M. Ayers, past commander of the Alabama State Department of the American Legion. Also this date: Two U.S. senators today moved to preserve the right of women to postwar jobs if they want them. Legislation barring job discrimination because of sex was proposed by senators Pepper of Florida and Morse of Oregon, vesting enforcement powers in the Women’s Bureau of the Labor Department. Their bill would declare it an unfair labor practice for any employer engaged in interstate commerce to discriminate between the sexes by paying a different wage to women for the same job, or by firing a woman just to replace her with a male employee.
June 21, 1995, in The Star: Sen. Howell Heflin says he believes Fort McClellan needs only one more supporter on the base-closure commission to be taken off the Pentagon’s hit list. The Base Closure and Realignment Commission is expected to decide in the next 3-4 days whether to close the fort and move its specialized missions to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Also this date: After much reconsideration, the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce has decided not to go into business – for that’s what it would essentially be doing – as a broker for rooms in homes and other locations for worldwide visitors seeking lodging during the 1996 Olympic games in Atlanta. It was noted that if for some reason hotels in the chamber’s service area did not fill up, the chamber would be bidding against its own membership in offering spaces.