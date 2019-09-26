Sept. 26, 1944, in The Star: A Montgomery company has the contract to clear away the ruins of the Alabama Hotel, which was destroyed by fire Sept. 15. The Draper-Weatherly Company, a local scrap materials firm, will handle salvage from the building. L. B. Liles, one of the owners of the property, said today that a conference among other owners was anticipated this weekend for discussing the future of the hotel site. Also this date: The “Alumni A Club” of Anniston High School has opened to the public its banquet to welcome coach A. C. Curry to Anniston. Tickets to the event will be on sale tomorrow, the ticket committee consisting of R. Clarence Williams, Guice Potter and DeWitt Carmichael. Additionally: There are apparently a handful of old Confederate veterans around, and those who are able to get out and about might attend the 54th annual meeting of the United Confederate Veterans, being held tomorrow and the next day in Montgomery.
Sept. 26, 1994, in The Star: If anything separated the march by nerve gas incineration protesters yesterday from a similar demonstration six months ago, it can be summed up in one word – dioxin. The work was on the marchers’ lips as well as on their hand-lettered signs. Although tests show that only trace amounts of the hazardous compound would be produced in the incineration of chemical weapons at Anniston Army Depot, opponents say even that is too much. About 300 marchers showed up in downtown Anniston to make their voices heard, or about the same as it was the last time.