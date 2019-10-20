Oct. 20, 1944, in The Star: In a brightly written column of news around Anniston High School, we’re told: “Bad news again sneaks into the column this week by way of Bernard Hammett. We were so sorry to hear he’d broken his ankle and of course won’t be able to play football. He’d put in some grand playing and will certainly be missed.” In other news, Miss Richberg was elected “teacher of the week” and George Wood is “pupil of the week.” Also this date: According to a column on the farm page by County Agent A. S. Mathews Jr., we’re told that Calhoun County has 97,000 acres of cropland, 17,000 of which is devoted to the production of cotton, our main cash crop. The remaining 80,000 acres of land is producing about one-third of our total cash income. Farmers who raise kudzu for hay are reminded that the only way to get a successful second cutting this season is if the first cutting was carried out before the end of July. That way, the plant will be strong enough to handle a second cutting just before first frost in late fall.
Oct. 20, 1994, in The Star: Scheduled to open at Regional Medical Center in December is a new program which will offer psychiatric patients an alternative to extended stays in the hospital. “The program is geared to patients who may still be in need of intense care but who aren’t a threat to themselves and don’t need to be here around the clock,” said Kim Wigley, program director of RMC’s psychiatric unit. Heading up the program will be Dr. Ann Groover, associate medical director for psychiatric services at RMC. “We have a sizeable portion of patients who don’t need to be here at the time,” Dr. Groover said. Also this date: The White House today unveiled its own stop on the information superhighway by having Vice President Al Gore host an event showing off the institution’s new website. A computer user who clicks on a picture of President Clinton hears his voice state, “This is the very first online tour of the White House.”