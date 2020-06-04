Look Back ... to Fannie Flagg's absence from Talladega, 1995

June 4, 1945, in The Star: Anniston’s summer school session opened this morning at Anniston High School with an enrollment of approximately 100 for high school subjects and between 30 and 35 for grades 1-6. Elementary-level instruction will be carried out by Miss Mary Lee Thompson and Miss Gene Smith of Woodstock School and Anniston High Principal P. G. Myer teaching high school subjects. Also this date: Memorial services will be conducted this coming Sunday at 19th Street Baptist Church for two Calhoun County men killed in action in Germany. Both lived in the same neck of the woods — Anniston Route 4 — and were exceptionally popular in their community during their years of residence there. They were Pvt. Edward D. Warren, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Warren, and Pvt. Charles Bright, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Bright. Both had been in the service less than 18 months. Additionally: A cold wave swept across the nation in the past 24 hours, with the metropolis of Chicago, for example, recording a pre-dawn low today of 34 degrees. Anniston’s latest low temperature was 59.
June 4, 1995, in The Star: An illness and a book deadline kept her away this year, but popular author Fannie Flagg promises she’ll be at Talladega’s Fried Green Tomatoes Festival next year. She canceled at kind of the last minute for the event that was held yesterday, but explained a three-week illness put her behind schedule on the writing of her next book. Ms. Flagg did send a check for $2,500 that will go toward the cost of renovating the Art Deco-style Ritz Theater on the city square. Also this date: For a second year, the Anniston Housing Authority will run a summer lunch program for children 18 and under at some city schools and community centers — typically around public housing communities. The Housing Authority served 35,000 meals last year in a manner that the state approved of in terms of the quality of the operation. Additionally: Offering what experts know to be an unrealistic view of private charity's potential in the U.S., House Speaker Newt Gingrich has called for a dismantling of “the welfare state,” with many of its functions turned over to those charities. Charity leaders say the speaker’s ideas are unworkable because his vision of what charities do and how they are financed is a page out of America’s fictional past — a far cry from current reality.