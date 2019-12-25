Look Back ... to F.O.P.'s help at Christmas, 1994

Dec. 25, 1944, in The Star: No edition was published so as to give employees a nice Christmas break. The 24th was a Sunday, which would have been printed on the 23rd, thereby allowing the two-day respite.
Dec. 25, 1994, in The Star: Basketballs, clothes, dolls, toy cars and radios are among the goods collected recently by the Fraternal Order of Police, Anniston Lodge No. 4, to distribute to children of certain Calhoun County families on Christmas Eve. The program was for families who, for whatever reason, did not qualify for other programs but who still needed help at Christmas. “Maybe they can apply that money to a light bill or something instead,” said Roy Nunnally, an Anniston police officer, one of several volunteers at the lodge who were getting the gifts ready for delivery yesterday morning. Also this date: For 30 years, the federal government’s Chapter 1 program has helped educate children in high-poverty areas. But as achievement test scores founder and the number of children below the poverty line rises, the Anniston school system is getting less money for the Chapter 1 programs its students need. Some hope that, under a new law reauthorizing Chapter 1 (soon to be called Title 1), maybe a few years down the road things will get better. But in the meantime, Anniston students are suffering. The system’s Chapter 1 funding this year dropped to just below $867,000.