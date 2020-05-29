Look Back … to extra cows for a man on Cobb Avenue, 1945

May 29, 1945, in The Star: Multiple births are in vogue, even for cows. At least that’s the opinion of William “Rabbit” Kirksey of 2202 Cobb Avenue, whose Jersey cow two days ago gave birth to triplet calves. One of the calves died soon after birth, but the other two are living and apparently normal. The triple birth was the second for cows reported here during the last 15 years. Also this date: Automobile drivers in north Alabama are the beneficiaries of an increase in gasoline rations, which will take effect in June. The value of “A” coupons will be increased from four to six gallons on June 22, when the new A-16 coupons become valid.
May 29, 1995, in The Star: As quartermaster of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 924 in Anniston, Roy Wright of Alexandria has a special job to do on Memorial Day: He’s in charge of the flags. Members of the post have raised flags on Quintard Avenue and other locations to mark Memorial Day for about the past 30 years. Wright, a 60-year-old veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars has helped during the past 12 observances.