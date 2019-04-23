April 23, 1944, in The Star: Approximately 126 Calhoun Countians who would have responded to the call from their draft boards within the next ten days will not be called to service at this time, it was announced yesterday by clerks of the local draft boards. These men, all over age 26, are engaged in production, in support of the war effort or in essential agriculture, and in line with recent instructions that are inline with the national program of taking men under 26 first. Also this date: It’s been a wet spring. Anniston has felt 7.25 inches of rainfall since April 1, it was announced yesterday at the Weather Bureau. Normal rainfall for the month is 4.81 inches. Two days ago there was a hailstorm which deposited pellets as large as marbles for 10 minutes.
April 23, 1994, in The Star: Writing about the running of the Winston Select 500 at Talladega on May 1, columnist George Smith notes that it’s also the 25th anniversary of stock car racing at the world’s largest closed course. He states that the first-ever NASCAR-sanctioned stock car race was run at Daytona Beach on Feb. 15, 1948. It was run by a man named Red Byron, who listed Atlanta as home but was formerly from Anniston. In addition, an Anniston man, Bill Ward, helped Bill France find some land in Alabama where the latter could build a new track he wanted. That land, of course, was at an old airfield near Eastaboga. Also this date: It’s front-page news in both morning and afternoon papers today: Richard M. Nixon, 37th president of the United States and the only one to resign, died last night at age 81, having suffered a stroke a few days earlier.