April 30, 1944, in The Star: Jacksonville State Teachers College President Houston Cole has announced the appointment of Ernest Stone of Fort Payne as superintendent of the Jacksonville city schools. Mr. Stone’s task will be to coordinate the schools of Jacksonville, which serve as a laboratory for the teachers college, into a more effective unit for teacher training. Mr. Stone’s wife will be a supervisor in the elementary laboratory school. Both Mr. and Mrs. Stone are Jacksonville graduates, Mr. Stone recently retired as president of the Jacksonville Alumni Association. His most recent job has been that of DeKalb County’s acting school superintendent. Also this date: Three local brothers — T. C. King, Anniston Mayor J. F. King and E. D. King — accompanied by other members of the King family, will visit Howard College to attend a 102nd anniversary Founders Day program there on May 5. The college will honor Gen. E. D. King, one of the founders of the institution who was also instrumental in getting the school rebuilt following a disastrous fire in May 1844.
April 30, 1994, in The Star: Talladega NASCAR fans might want to take note of a “spy in the sky” this weekend, although nefarious purposes are not intended. All they’ll see is a 132-foot-long state-of-the-art blimp sponsored by MCI whirring leisurely overhead. The craft, said to feel like a sailboat as it gently and silently (when the engines are off) lists from side to side, holds only a pilot, co-pilot and two passengers. A cameraman on board can follow the action at whichever sporting event the blimp is assigned to cover.