Look Back .. to Eric Davis's NFC contribution, 1995

Jan. 16, 1945, in The Star: The thirty-fifth annual meeting for members of the Anniston Country Club will be held Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Following the business meeting, which is open to all senior voting members, an entertainment program will be presented, being composed of professional musicians from Fort McClellan. Planning the show will be the job of Lt. Forrest Tucker, who was an actor under contract to Columbia Pictures before he entered the service. [Tucker, who died in 1986 aged 67, had a solid career in mostly B movies, on stage and on TV.]
Jan. 16, 1995, in The Star: Eric Davis, who played at Anniston High School and Jacksonville State before signing with the San Francisco 49ers five years ago, returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game, and also stripped Dallas receiver Michael Irvin of the ball three plays later to set up another touchdown. “The game,” of course, was yesterday’s NFC championship in San Francisco, which the home team won 38 to 28. Indeed, Dallas was behind 21-0 before eight minutes of game time had elapsed. “Eric set the tone of the game today. He’s my partner in crime,” cracked fellow 49er cornerback Deion Sanders.
Also this date: Dr. Anthony Remson grew up in poverty at Cooper Homes in west Anniston, but for Dr. King’s birthday observance today, the Louisville, Ky., physician, 42, spoke with encouragement to a crowd of more than 200 at a special community breakfast at Carver Community Center. Dr. Remson had been quarterback of Cobb High School’s football team, and former coach Robert Mosby remembers him with fondness and pride.