Sept. 6, 1944, in The Star: Enrollment in Anniston schools shows only a slight increase over the beginning enrollment of the last scholastic year. The total enrollment through yesterday was 4,623, compared with 4,532 for the corresponding day of last year. The largest increase was noted in the enrollment of Cobb Avenue High School, which has 52 more students than last year -- its enrollment is now 473. Anniston High School gained a handful of students from year to year, its enrollment rising from 920 to 932. Also this date: Anticipating the imminent opening of Anniston Memorial Hospital on the hill above East Tenth Street, the City Commission yesterday authorized installation of a fire hydrant at Tenth Street and Christine Avenue.
Sept. 6, 1994, in The Star: Yesterday, Labor Day, brought the customary annual sacred harp singing at Shoal Creek Baptist Church in the northern Cleburne County forest. About 100 people gathered from Alabama and Georgia to hear the religious folk music and feast under the trees as singers of the music have done for generations. “We do it because we love it,” said Jeff Sheppard, a 64-year-old Glencoe resident, long a keeper of the sacred harp tradition. Of course, the old church, where the roof sags like an old mare’s back and the sunlight filters through chinks in the logs, is as much a part of the annual singing as the songs that swell from it.