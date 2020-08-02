Look Back … to enforcement of soldier dress regulations, 1945

Aug. 2, 1945, in The Star: Never mind that the war appears on its way to being won, and never mind that it’s summer in Alabama — the Army still is a stickler about dress. Rigid enforcement of regulations for the wearing of prescribed summer military uniform went into effect this week in Anniston and nearby cities for all military personnel. Military police have been ordered to immediately step up enforcement activities and be particularly alert for failure to wear the necktie or cap, for rolled-up or turned-up trousers or sleeves, and dirty, incomplete or mixed uniforms. This applies to anyplace soldiers are walking around in public — not just at Fort McClellan itself. Also this date: Fire swept through the second-floor hallway and up a vent shaft of the old Security Bank building at 11th and Noble early this morning, causing damage estimated at $20,000. The blaze started in the hallway in the rear of the law office of Charles Thomason and burned it out, including furniture and law books. Respective nearby law offices of Rutherford Lapsley and Judge J. J. Willett sustained damage mostly by water and smoke. On the third floor, the furniture and fixtures of the Lutheran Service Center were damaged to a lesser extent, but the center will remain open and in operation. The Anniston Star building, just across the alley from the rear of the bank building, was not damaged.
Aug. 2, 1995, in The Star: Anniston High School has had four band directors in three years and has lost much of its former reputation for quality. But the school’s newest band director, Bruce Schoenberger, wants to change that. He has organized a meeting for tomorrow for parents and students with concerns about the band program. “I’m not here to defend what’s happened in the past. I’m here to talk about who I am and what I plan to do in the future,” Schoenberger said. Remembered fondly is Tom McGarity, the longtime former director who last taught the marching band in 1991. Also this date: After being formally introduced to the public yesterday, the 13 board members appointed to plan for the re-use of Fort McClellan stood and said they viewed the fort’s closure as an opportunity — not a setback. “A few years from now, we will look back ad wonder what we were worried about,” said Gene Stedham, one of the 13. One of the first tasks the board faces is a nationwide search for a full-time executive director to help members achieve their goals concerning environmental cleanup, writing applications for grant money and a host of other matters.