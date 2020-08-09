Look Back … to emu meat for a party of 25, 1995

Aug. 9, 1945, in The Star: Monday, Sept. 3, will find Anniston schoolchildren back in their classrooms for the fall semester, but because that day is also Labor Day, their classes will let out at noon. The Thanksgiving holiday will be the usual Thursday-Friday affair, while Christmas vacation will begin Tuesday, Dec. 18, and and end with the resumption of classes on Wednesday, Jan. 2. The semester ends on Friday, Jan. 18. Also this date: With customary tasty cuts of meat hard to come by these days, A&P supermarket offers the following in its ad today: pork brains, 21 cents/lb.; N.Y. dressed fryers, 48 cents/lb.; olive & bacon loaf, 29 cents/lb.; fresh dressed pan trout, 35 cents/lb.; and drawn snapper, 42 cents/lb.
Aug. 9, 1995, in The Star: Several Anniston-area residents were guests recently of a business known as Harper Val-Lei Emus in White Plains, a business that raises emus for their meat. Their dining spot was Top o’ The River restaurant in Anniston. “Emu is delicious and anything that has twice as much iron as any other meat, and has so little fat, has to be good for you,” said Jodi Burgess, who enjoyed the meal along with her husband, Dale. Also this date: Speaking of grocery stores, a chain called Save-A-Lot has opened a store in Anniston Plaza in between the Post Office and Big Lots. There you can buy pork neckbones for 28 cents a pound or chicken thighs for the same price. Yellow onions cost 79 cents for a 3-lb. bag.