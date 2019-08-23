Aug. 23, 1944, in The Star: By a tally of 94-1, voters in Jacksonville renewed the three-mill property tax for their public schools. The tax was first levied about 10 years ago and was to have expired in 1945; the renewal will be good for an additional 15 years. Anniston and Piedmont both renewed similar taxes this summer. Also this date: Capt. Gerald P. Brown of Oxford has been awarded the Air Medal for his outstanding gallantry in a combat mission over Normandy on D-Day, according to a report from a carrier base of the Ninth Air Force Troop. Capt. Brown was the pilot of a C-47 paratroop hauling ship. He’s the son of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Brown Sr. of Oxford.
Aug. 23, 1994, in The Star: Jacksonville City Council has chosen a longtime firefighter in Gadsden to serve as fire chief in the college town. Mike Daugherty, 43, has been on the job in Gadsden for 20 years, the past seven as deputy fire chief. Succeeding Fermond King, who retired in May, Daugherty starts his new position Sept. 8. Also this date: Alabama Power Company owns six electric vehicles, with two of them being in Anniston, where they are used for a few light-duty jobs and for demonstrations – such as when public information chief Buddy Eiland took a pack of reporters on a little drive yesterday morning. The specific vehicle for that purpose was a Dodge Caravan that, with all the batteries, weighed almost twice as much as a conventional model.