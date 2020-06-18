Look Back ... to effects of a smoking ban, 1995

June 18, 1945, in The Star: Telephone and power lines in the Anniston area were knocked out for several hours by a severe storm that pummeled the city and vicinity late yesterday afternoon during rush hour. South Anniston seemed to bear the brunt of the storm, in which lightning, wind and heavy rain were produced, knocking many electrical power lines out of service. The quick, heavy rain caused problems downtown, as the street-level floors of some buildings were flooded and water was over the curb on Tenth Street. A foot of water flooded the pit of the press at The Anniston Star plant. Also this date: In the Personals column, we learn that Mrs. Wade Brannon and son, Wade H. Brannon, have returned from Charlottesville, Va., where the latter was graduated from the School of Medicine at the University of Virginia. After a week at home he will intern at Jefferson Hospital in Birmingham. Meanwhile, the presence of a number of attractive visitors from Charleston, S.C., will enliven social affairs this week, when a house party will be held by Miss Evelyn King at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Davis King, on Sunset Drive. One of the parties will be a supper event to be given by Miss King at her parents’ country place, Grazier Farms, on Pelham Road.
June 18, 1995, in The Star: Larry Amerson took office as Calhoun County sheriff on Jan. 16 and he instituted a jailhouse smoking ban that went into effect on April 8. Of course he’s been sued over it — he kind of expected that, he said — but he’s also noticed that drugs and weapons have not been nearly as prevalent on the list of things people try to smuggle in to jail. Cigarette smuggling is the new attempt now, because just one can be worth as much as a dollar on the inside.