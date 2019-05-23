May 23, 1944, in The Star: The mood is likely to be both wistful and celebratory as Anniston High School seniors tonight celebrate their impending graduation with a party at the American Legion Hall. Planned by Allen Worsham, class vice president, who ha been serving in the absence of President Fred Williams Jr., now in the Navy, the affair will be attended by all members of the Class of 1944. Assisting with plans are Miss Ann Brummel and Miss Evelyn Fordham, class officers. It will be the last formal function for these students before graduation night after next.
May 23, 1994, in The Star: James A. “Pappy” Dunn taught Walter Young in high school, coached him in football and helped him get a scholarship to Alabama State University. Now Young wants his job. The two are running for the District 1 seat on the Calhoun County Commission, which represents west Anniston and Hobson City. And in that fight, the two old friends are taking swings at each other like bitter enemies. Young claims Dunn is lying about his age, while Dunn has the confidence that comes from having been in office for eight years. “You think I don’t know how old I am?” Dunn asked. “I’m not going to stoop to his level. If I’m 200 years old, I feel I can still do this job 10 times better than he can.”