Look Back ... to driving and fighting, but not voting, 1945

June 6, 1945, in The Star: Although the Alabama Senate is fine with 15-year-olds driving automobiles, it doesn’t want 18-20-year-olds to be voting, regardless of how they’re serving the nation in other ways. That was the message today when the body defeated by a vote of 13 to 12 a proposed constitutional amendment that would lower the voting age in Alabama from 21 to 18. The author of the bill, Sen. Will Walton of Chambers County, claimed that since Georgia lowered its voting age to 18, a high percentage of the younger crowd turn out to exercise that right. A principal opponent of the bill, Sen. Vincent Kilborn of Mobile, invoked the specter of Communism in government and how that ideology would seek “pliable” young minds. According to Sen. Kilborn, Communism wants the younger Americans to have the ballot so the party can “mold their way of thinking.” Also this date: President Houston Cole of Jacksonville State Teachers College has announced a substantial scholarship to the college by Mrs. A. P. Johnston and Miss Mildred Johnston as a memorial to the late A. P. Johnston, who graduated from the institution in 1892.
June 6, 1995, in The Star: Working with chemical weapons at Anniston Army Depot gave Calhoun County Commissioner Eli Henderson confidence in a plan to incinerate them. His visit to an existing incinerator in Utah last month bolstered that feeling. “I think they’ve finally got this off the ground and running. What impressed me most was the tremendous amount of safety precautions. Anniston will have some built in that that one didn’t have,” said Henderson.