Sept. 20, 1944, in The Star: The Anniston Warehouse Corporation will operate the Anniston Ordnance Depot for another year, a new contract having been consummated with the Ordnance Department of the U. S. Army. E. C. Row, general manager of the warehouse corporation, announced the news to the 6,000 employees and the public at large. Mr. Row noted that the work of the depot has “substantially increased” during the past six months to now include an extensive tank conditioning program.
Sept. 20, 1994, in The Star: In Tom Todt's office is a sketch of the future — a six-story coliseum that seats 8,000, a three-level shopping area with 50-75 upscale shops and a fancy hotel with 200 rooms. It may sound like something in Atlanta or Birmingham, but think again — in Todt's mind, in a few years the Renaissance Center could be a short drive down Quintard Avenue. “It's a neat futuristic looking sort of thing,” said Todt, the director of the Anniston Retail and Commercial Development Corp.Members of Forward Calhoun County, the marketing arm of the Chamber of Commerce, are putting together a task force to start working on the project. Even Jacksonville State University is interested because the sports arena would seat more people than its current coliseum. The dreams don’t come without a price tag, however: anywhere from $29 million to $50 million to build such a center. The site of the proposed project is also up in the air, Todt said. One possibility is a piece of land about a half mile south of the Anniston Museum of Natural History. Also this date: The Anniston branch of the Optimist Club, in recognition of Respect for Law Week, annually selects an Officer of the Year, and this year the honored man is Anniston police Capt. John Dryden. “It’s an honor and a privilege,” said Dryden, who had been nominated by police Chief Wayne Chandler. Dryden, 44, has 22 years of law enforcement experience. Currently, he commands Anniston’s 72-member uniformed patrol division.