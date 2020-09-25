Look Back ... to Dr. Woodruff's return from Europe, 1945

Sept. 25, 1945, in The Star: After nearly five years in the Army, during which he has established an outstanding overseas record, Col. Gerald G. Woodruff, a well-known Anniston doctor, has returned to civilian life here and is preparing to resume his private practice. Col. Woodruff, who went overseas in the fall of 1944, served as commanding officer of a general hospital in Paris from December of that year until June of the current one. There he won acclaim for his efficiency and service, having converted the Jean de la Fontaine School building into a 1,000-bed hospital under great pressure. It was converted and received patients within five days, according to Col. Woodruff.
Sept. 25, 1995, in The Star: Budgets for public school systems are due in Montgomery in six days, the beginning of the new fiscal year, and this week many superintendents across Alabama will take their new budgets to their school boards for final approval. The process this year has been especially difficult, because for the first time since the Great Depression, there’s a new system for school financing, new rules about how money can be used. There is even uncertainty about whether all the questions about the process are known, let alone the answers themselves. A few of the smaller, poorer systems are aided in the new method, but most are harmed as the state pushed down to the local level certain funding responsibilities it previously assumed.