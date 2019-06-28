June 28, 1944, in The Star: The sanitary conditions at some of the trailer camps in Anniston were discussed at the meeting of the city commissioners yesterday. Dr. J. E. Dunn, health officer, stated that complaints had been made to the health department regarding conditions at some camps here and recommended that something be done to improve these.
June 28, 1994, in The Star: After his first year as Anniston schools superintendent, Dr. Paul Goodwin holds views of the system that are about the same as when he arrived. He’s generally pleased with the schools but unhappy with the money problems. “There’s really no need for the school system to be in the financial shape it’s in,” Goodwin said last week, shortly after returning from a weekend retreat with the school board. “We make it month by month.” Anniston gets 13.8 mills of property taxes while the next lowest system in the county gets 19, Goodwin said.