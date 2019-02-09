Feb. 9, 1944, in The Star: H. H. Evans, who has served as Calhoun County Solicitor for the last five years, today announced his resignation effective Feb. 26. The appointive post will be filled next by Ben Dorman Jr. Mr. Evans is leaving the job because his private law practice “now requires my full time,” he said. Mr. Dorman is the son of the late well-known lawyer Ben Dorman Sr. The son began to practice law in Anniston in 1939 following his graduation from the University of Alabama. Recently he has served as local attorney for the federal government in matters concerning land procurement.
Feb. 9, 1994, in The Star: Ever since garbage fees were increased last fall, some Anniston alleys and vacant lots are starting to look like dumps. Now residents or other property owners will have to start cleaning them up, whether they made the messes or not. An Anniston City Council ordinance passed last night promises a fine and/or jail time for those who have litter on their property or who are responsible for litter on nearby property. Although this could wind up being unfair to those with large tracts of property that can’t be constantly monitored, the council will have discretion in doling out fines, it was said.