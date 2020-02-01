Look Back ... to donations of shoes being sought, 1945

Feb. 1, 1945, in The Star: Assistance for students in occupied countries and in prisoner of war camps is being collected at Jacksonville State Teachers College through the local organization of the World Student Service Fund. Several hundred books have been donated and been prepared for shipping. A fundraising drive for the college’s quota of $250 is being headed up by Fayrene Childers of Piedmont, with a barn dance being the keynote fundraising event. Kathryn Knight of Abanda, Hugh Morris of Eastaboga and Jane Self of Jacksonville, representing the high school, are putting the barn dance together.
Also this date: Miss Mary Treadaway, school attendance supervisor, asks that anyone with surplus shoes and heavy jackets suitable for young boys and girls call her at the Calhoun County school superintendent’s office at the courthouse. In large families, some children are having to stay out of school on account of not having shoes. Growing boys wear out shoes fast and after their parents have secured extra ration stamps already, they hesitate to ask for more.
Feb. 1, 1995, in The Star: The president of Jacksonville State University, Harold McGee, agrees with Gov. Fob James’ goal to prune higher education in Alabama. The state’s 15 four-year colleges and universities and its 30 two-year colleges saturate the market and make the schools compete too intensely against each other for students and state dollars, McGee said. “There are too many of us now for the number of students in the state. Alabama cannot afford that,” McGee said in a recent interview.
Also this date: State Sen. Doug Ghee of Anniston has been named to the board of trustees of a state foundation charged with raising private money to help public schools. The Legislature created the foundation in 1992.