Look Back ... to distinguished young 4-H members, 1945

March 11, 1945, in The Star: The 4-H Club “members of the week” are a boy and a girl in northern Calhoun County. Joe Van Phillips, 13, who lives at Roy Webb, is the “Boy of the Week” and Anita Stephens, 12, of Webster’s Chapel, is the “Girl of the Week.” Joe’s specialty is gardening, as well as raising pigs, chickens and calves. Anita says that because her brother is in the service, she has new responsibilities on the family farm: She feeds all the livestock, sometimes milks the cows, helps clean the house before going to school, helps cook meals every weekday and prepares them by herself on weekends.
Also this date: In a national wire story out of Chicago, spokesmen for the meat industry said today the nation is experiencing the worst meat shortage of the war. Sunday dinner tables this weekend will likely see many meat substitutes and that the week’s supplies would be 40 percent less than those of 1944. No improvement in the situation is expected for several months.
March 11, 1995, in The Star: Former Anniston City Councilman Chester Weeks is back in town and soon may be back on the city’s payroll. Mayor David Dethrage recently proposed that the city hire Weeks to head the effort to revitalize west Anniston and its business district. Weeks left the council in 1993 after former Gov. Jim Folsom appointed him to a post in the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, from which he oversaw the work of the state’s Community Action Agencies.