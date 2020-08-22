Look Back ... to distance learning for higher education, 1995

Aug. 22, 1945, in The Star: The meat shortage situation in Anniston restaurants has been more critical this week than it was before V-J Day. Several restaurants have been forced to close for lack of meat, and thus a heavier load has been thrown onto eating establishments remaining open. But definitive relief for diners has been promised immediately by the OPA. Following a joint appeal from the City Commission and the Chamber of Commerce, as well as the local rationing board, to the Food Panel in Birmingham, it was announced today that provisions for relief have already been mailed from that city. Furthermore, it’s expected that within a few weeks, hams and bacon will be much more plentiful in the markets. It’s also difficult to find and buy sugar, but that shortage is probably going to last for much longer, according to an administration official. Also this date: Dr. C. Hal Cleveland will serve as president of the Board of Directors and F. O. Tyler as chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Anniston YMCA, it was decided during a joint meeting last night between the two executive bodies of the new organization.
Aug. 22, 1995, in The Star: Soon it will be possible for residents of Calhoun and nearby counties to take their first two years of college – and get a degree – without daily travel to attend classes. Gadsden State Community College and Jacksonville State University have agreed to join with the Public Broadcasting System to offer students a two-year degree that can be achieved through distance learning. The entire program will take another year to get completely under way.