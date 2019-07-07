July 7, 1944, in The Star: At the meeting of the Anniston Inter-Club Council yesterday afternoon, the establishment of a Youth Center here was unanimously accepted for sponsorship by the council. The recently formed youth group has collectively spoken of a need for such a place. Two buildings mentioned where it might be established is in the old Alabama Military Institute building and the third floor of the Radio Building.
July 7, 1994, in The Star: [The following item is now correct for this date. Somehow, the previous material in this space was for two dates ahead of this one. Sorry about messing with the historical timeline.] He has nothing personally against the current Anniston city manager, but the Rev. George Bates believes the current system of city government vests far too much power in Tom Wright's job description. Working on that belief, Bates organized a small group of people about three months ago to work to change the council-manager form of government to one that has a full-time mayor. Bates believes the main problem with Anniston is that the council-manager form of government is not accountable directly to the people. The council sets policy and enacts laws but Wright runs the day-to-day operations, and to Bates that means government is not in "the hands of the people." Bates, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, is working on a petition to put a form-of-government referendum on the ballot.