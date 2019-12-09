Dec. 9, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Dec. 9, 1994, in The Star: Anniston officials estimate that selling Ezell Park, at the corner of Quintard and Greenbrier, would generate about $1.2 million, which would go toward building a youth sports complex planned near Woodland Park. On Dec. 13 the city will put the issue to voters. But to Tom Burkhart — grandson of the esteemed Boy Scout leader for whom the park is named — selling the park would be harmful to A.P. “Cap” Ezell’s memory and reputation. “Personally, I feel like to sell the park would dishonor him and the work he’s done,” Burkhart said. At the time Ezell Park was established, in June 1946 [according to archives], all development in that section was residential. But now, park sale proponents point out, the little patch of land that didn’t need much parking space now needs much more, and that space just isn’t available in an area now surrounded mostly by businesses. Ezell himself died in 1951 at age 70. Also this date: Republican congressional talk about cutting the cost of the federal government has Alabama legislators concerned that Congress will end up making states pay the bills for existing programs. “They are determined to pass a balanced budget amendment and they may not be honest with the people,” said Rep. Mike Box, chairman of the Caucus of House Democrats. Robert J. Norrell, a political historian at the University of Alabama, said cost shifting from Congress to the states “is the easiest way for the Republican majority in Congress to say they are remaking government.”