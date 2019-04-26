April 26, 1944, in The Star: Operating under their new charter, members of Boy Scout Troop 108 will hold their first meeting tonight in the Community Center of DeSoto Homes, located at Anniston Ordnance Depot. Two members of the troop committee, John Carpenter and William Pitts, were present to receive the charter. It was then taken over by Fred Owens, senior patrol leader of the troop. Also this date: Declaring that “Nobody is more sentimental about the Confederacy than I am,” Atlanta Mayor William B. Hartsfield nonetheless insisted on this Confederate Memorial Day that the U.S flag be flown above the Confederate flag at Five Points. On previous observances of Confederate Memorial Day it has been customary for the Confederate flag to flutter by itself at the famed Atlanta intersection, “but with our country at war, we must not be sentimental,” Mayor Hartsfield said. “We’ll fly both flags, with the Stars and Stripes above and salute them both.”
April 26, 1994, in The Star: Although he wasn’t picked in the NFL draft, Dominic Calloway, former Anniston High standout, said this morning he was negotiating with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was expecting to sign a free-agent contract sometime today. He just finished up his college career at Memphis State. [Calloway would make the Steelers’ team but not the final 60-man roster before the season started. He would sign a contract in 1995 with the San Francisco 49ers.]