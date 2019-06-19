June 19, 1993, in The Star: With a goal of selling more than $2.9 million in war bonds, the Fifth American War Loan Drive has made a modest start in Calhoun County by selling $661,000 worth so far. Approximately $327,000 of that is in Series E Bonds, which ultimately need to account for about one-third of the total amount sold. Also this date: A heat wave continued unabated in Anniston today after a temperature reading of 97 degrees, the highest of the year, was recorded yesterday afternoon. The nighttime low as a tolerable 70, but today promises more heat with only the possibility of a scattered thundershower.
June 19, 1993, in The Star: The community school at Delta shut down in 1967, but the memories of getting educated there are strong enough to keep former students coming back for reunions. Delta School became a community center after it closed, so that’s where the reunion was held yesterday. The oldest person to attend was Bernice K. Hill, 90, who sat with two other women of similar vintage, Faye Whitley Currie and Odessa Evans, herself a veteran of all 15 reunions the group has had. The youngest person to attend was Susan H. Reynolds, 34, who was in first grade in 1967 when the school closed down.