Look Back ... to decision time for Jacksonville High School, 1994

Dec. 22, 1944, in The Star: The latest contributions to the Calhoun County War Memorial Fund come from the family of a young man of Oxford who gave his life at Pearl Harbor. William Francis Roberts of Oxford was awarded the Purple Heart posthumously last year. In his memory, one war bond subscription to the fund was bought by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George W. Roberts, and another by his sister, Helen Roberts. Roberts’ name and many others will appear on the memorial band shell which is to be constructed in Zinn Park. Also this date: Officers’ wives at Fort McClellan and the Gray Ladies volunteers of Anniston spent yesterday afternoon playing Santa Claus at the hospital at the fort – and as a result, there’s a Christmas tree in every ward and each patient will wake up Monday morning to find a Christmas stocking hanging on the foot of his bed.
Dec. 22, 1994, in The Star: The Jacksonville Board of Education is facing a crucial and expensive question: Should it build a new high school or just renovate the crumbling 48-year-old structure its students now occupy? Windows have been replaced and ceilings inside have been lowered, but that’s about it for improvements. There’s also the option, said board member Dr. David Nichols, that the board could build a middle school and renovate the high school, which would lower the strain on the high school because its 8th- and 9th-graders would be with 7th-graders at the new facility. A major variable in the planning phase is the fate of Fort McClellan; if it closes, the number of Jacksonville-district students who need to be served would drop. Also this date: The Army Corps of Engineers has concluded that the Army’s chemical weapons incineration plant in Utah is free of design flaws, despite complaints to the contrary made by a whistleblower in early September. A similar plant is planned for Anniston Army Depot; construction could begin as early as next year.