Look Back … to cutbacks by the Calhoun County Commission, 1995

Sept. 29, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Sept. 29, 1995, in The Star: Calhoun County Administrator Ken Joiner said yesterday that the budget hammered out by the County Commission was the toughest one he’s helped with in his 23 years on the job. Cutbacks compared to previous budgets will mean the sheriff’s department won’t hire additional deputies and will have to reduce administrative costs, while the district attorney’s office will have to tighten its belt for the first time in at least 18 years, and four of six county maintenance barns might be closed. Also this date: The Anniston City Council doesn’t want anyone drinking beer at Anniston Middle School, even if it’s not the students. In this case, it would have been Russians, several of whom are currently visiting Anniston under the sponsorship of an international business relations institute. They would have been visiting the school on a Saturday, but that didn’t matter to some loudly protesting residents at the council meeting yesterday. The council dutifully turned down the proposal suggested by Mayor David Dethrage, an idea he said was simply about hospitality.