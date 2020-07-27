Look Back ... to crucial employment needs, 1945

July 27, 1945, in The Star: An intensive recruitment drive for 700 workers in the Anniston area during the week of July 30 will be spearheaded by the U. S. Employment Service in a “Back to the Old Job” campaign concentrated upon returning former workers to their jobs in textile mills, pipe shops and lumber mills. In recognition of the urgency of filling manpower shortages in local war-production plants immediately, Anniston Mayor J. F. King today proclaimed a request for all-out community participation in the drive for workers now needed in Anniston’s industries. After the defeat of Japan, it’s noted, these companies — so crucial now to meeting military materiel needs — will continue to be a major part of the industrial structure providing employment to hundreds of workers in the Anniston area. Also this date: A campaign to destroy typhus-carrying rats in Anniston has been inaugurated by the Health Department, and officials there have requisition the cooperation of homeowners and food-handling establishments. Rats will be trapped at businesses and poisoned around private homes.
July 27, 1995, in The Star: The Alabama Highway Department and the Anniston Water Works & Sewer Board are at odds over the proposed route of a five-lane highway that would become the city’s western bypass as it meanders from Alabama 202 to the I-20 exit at Coldwater. That’s because the highway would run across roughly 10 acres of water works property — property the board is not willing to sell because, members argue, they need the parcel to build a new water filtration system required by new environmental regulations. Plus, there’s concern the presence of the highway so close to the main pumping station could threaten the spring itself.