Sept. 27, 1944, in The Star: The second in a weekly series of radio programs concerning the Calhoun County school system will be broadcast on WHMA tomorrow afternoon at 1:15. Participants in the broadcast are expected to be Oxford High School Principal H.T. Stanford, Mechanicsville School Principal A.H. Wallace, and Alexandria School Principal F.J. Little. The program will take the form of a roundtable discussion on the problems confronting schools as a whole. Also this date: The Alabama Crimson Tide opens its football season this Saturday night, Sept. 30, against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. An attendance of more than 30,000 is expected. Manpower restrictions prevented Alabama from fielding a varsity team last year, although LSU did play; the Tide’s last game was a bowl victory over Boston College on Jan. 1, 1943. Additionally: In a reflection of military opinion, the Office of War Information today said it’s estimated that the war against Japan will last at least a year and a half after whenever Germany is beaten. Factors related to geography, manpower and Japan’s ability to increase production are said to be major factors in that estimation.
Sept. 27, 1994, in The Star: Seeking to keep his seat in a radically redrawn district, Rep. Jim Campbell appears to face stiff geographical odds against Republican challenger Mike Rogers in the Nov. 8 general election. Financially, it’s a different story. Since January, Campbell, D-Anniston, has raised more than $44,000 in his bid for a fifth term in House District 36. The boundary of that district was recently redrawn to include less of Campbell’s solid Anniston base of black votes and more of Saks, which Rogers once represented as a county commission.